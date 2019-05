Two goals from Darren Murray inspire Glentoran to a 4-2 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park and set up a decider against Cliftonville on Saturday.

Caolan Marron cancelled out Murray's opener, with Curtis Allen and Andrew Mitchell exchanging fantastic strikes after the break.

Robbie McDaid tapped the visitors back ahead after Robbie Garrett's error, with Murray keeping his cool to secure the win with 14 minutes to go.