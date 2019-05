Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter says that the Irish Cup had been the main focus of his side's season since Christmas.

The Crues endured a disappointing league campaign, finishing fourth, but defeated Ballinamallard United 3-0 on Saturday to lift the Irish Cup for the first time in a decade.

Baxter also praised the impact of long-serving players Jordan Owens and Paul Heatley, who both started the final having missed parts of the season through injury.