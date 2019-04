Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock was delighted Lyon are in the Women's Champions League final against Barcelona after beating Chelsea.

The French club have again won their domestic league and have the cup in their sights before the meeting with Barcelona on Saturday, 18 May in Budapest.

Fishlock came off the bench for the second half as the French side were held to a 1-1 draw in a gripping second leg at Kingsmeadow on Sunday to win 3-2 on aggregate.