A late equaliser from Daniel Reynolds grabs a point for newly-crowned champions Linfield against Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders took a first-half lead when Dylan Davidson rifled a superb 25-yard strike past Conor Mitchell in the visitors' goal.

Reynolds missed a gilt-edged chance after the break for the Blues, who made nine changes to their starting line-up, before levelling two minutes from time.