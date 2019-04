Newry City are relegated from the Irish Premiership following a 1-0 defeat by Dungannon Swifts on the final day of the season.

The hosts' chances on survival rested on not only a win, but also a four goal swing and 11th place Ards suffering a defeat at Warrenpoint.

Paul McElroy scored the only goal of the game early in the second half as the Swifts finished in ninth.