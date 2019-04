Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have an "outstanding group of players" after their 5-0 win over Huddersfield and dismisses social media rumours about Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield

Watch highlights of this and Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday 27th April at 22:25 BST.