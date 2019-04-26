'If I've heard of the team, they'll win' - Radio 1's Melvin, Rickie & Charlie predictions

  • From the section Football

Radio 1's Melvin, Rickie and Charlie take on Premier League predictions.

Top videos

Top Stories

Liverpool celebrate 1st goal
Raheem Sterling
Stephen Maguire
Mark Williams
  • From the section Snooker
Alex Hales
  • From the section Cricket
Meet BBC Women's Footballer of the Year contender Saki Kumagai
Video