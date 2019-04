Newry City are three points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership with just one game left after a 2-1 loss to Institute at the Brandywell.

Callum Moorehead fired Institute in front and Tiaran Rushe levelled before Ronan Doherty's winner.

It was a winning start for new Institute boss John Quigg and the north-west side are still in with a chance of finishing seventh.