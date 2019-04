Unai Emery says his side's 3-2 loss at home to Crystal Palace means it will be "more difficult" for The Gunners to achieve a top four finish in the Premier League, but says it is still in their hands.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace

Watch all the weekend's action on Match of the Day 2 - Sunday 21, April from 22:30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.