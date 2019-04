Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will "fight until the end" for the Premier League title after they bounced back from their "mental defeat" to Tottenham in the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Spurs.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

