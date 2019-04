Abbie Magee's goal gives champions Linfield Ladies a 1-0 victory over Sion Swifts in the Women's Premiership opener.

Glentoran Women hammered Comber Rec Ladies 6-0 will Kellie Bailie scoring a hat-trick for the east Belfast side.

Crusaders Striker also began the campaign with a win as they beat Derry City Ladies 2-0..