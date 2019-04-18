Japan and Olympique Lyonnais' Saki Kumagai is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 award.

Saki joins Denmark and Vfl Wolfsburg forward Pernille Harder , Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg from Norway, USA and Portland Thorns' Lindsey Horan and Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr on the five player shortlist for the award.

You can watch profiles of all five nominees and read full terms here.

Vote here - voting closes on Thursday, 2 May at 08:00 GMT (09:00 BST). The winner will be revealed on Wednesday, 22 May.