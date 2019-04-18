Meet BBC Women's Footballer of the Year contender Lindsey Horan

USA and Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 award.

Horan joins Denmark and Vfl Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder, Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg from Norway, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr and Japan and Olympique Lyonnais' Saki Kumagai on the five player shortlist for the award.

You can watch profiles of all five nominees and read full terms here.

Vote here - voting closes on Thursday, 2 May at 08:00 GMT (09:00 BST). The winner will be revealed on Wednesday, 22 May.

Top videos

Top Stories

Fernando Llorente
Mohamed Salah
Spurs player celebrate
Mohamed Salah
  • From the section Football
Jarrell Miller
  • From the section Boxing
Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg, Lindsey Horan, Sam Kerr, Saki Kumagai
  • From the section Football