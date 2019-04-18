Meet BBC Women's Footballer of the Year contender Ada Hegerberg

Olympique Lyonnais striker Ada Hegerberg, from Norway, is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 award.

Hegerberg joins Denmark and Vfl Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder, USA and Portland Thorns' Lindsey Horan, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr and Japan and Olympique Lyonnais' Saki Kumagai on the five player shortlist for the award.

You can watch profiles of all five nominees and read full terms here.

Vote here - voting closes on Thursday, 2 May at 08:00 GMT (09:00 BST). The winner will be revealed on Wednesday, 22 May.

Top videos

Top Stories

Fernando Llorente, Son Heung-min and Mauricio Pochettino celebrate
Fernando Llorente
Mohamed Salah
Spurs player celebrate
Joshua and Miller
  • From the section Boxing
Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg, Lindsey Horan, Sam Kerr, Saki Kumagai
  • From the section Football