Olympique Lyonnais striker Ada Hegerberg, from Norway, is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 award.

Hegerberg joins Denmark and Vfl Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder, USA and Portland Thorns' Lindsey Horan, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr and Japan and Olympique Lyonnais' Saki Kumagai on the five player shortlist for the award.

Vote here - voting closes on Thursday, 2 May at 08:00 GMT (09:00 BST). The winner will be revealed on Wednesday, 22 May.