Eastenders duo Jake Wood and Danny Dyer were among celebrities joining locals such as Carl Frampton at a charity football game at Windsor Park organised by George Best's son Calum.

Best, 38, hosted the 'My Tribute' game in his legendary father's honour.

"The last time I was here [at Windsor Park], I was about eight years old for my father's testimonial so this means a lot to me coming back all these years later," said Best.