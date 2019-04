A well-placed Ben Doherty strike with a minute remaining grabs Coleraine a 1-1 draw against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Home keeper Jonny Tuffey had saved a first-half Jamie McGonigle penalty before Sammy Clingan put the hosts in front from the spot soon after the break.

The result ends a run of four consecutive league wins for the Lurgan Blues and gives the Bannsiders their first point in three outings.