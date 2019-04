Dungannon Swifts end a run of three successive Premiership defeats by beating 2-1 Institute at Stangmore Park.

Daniel Hughes put the hosts ahead in the second half but the Swifts were quickly pegged back by Ronan Wilson's lob after a mistake by Seanan Clucas.

Paul McElroy secured the points from the penalty spot after Ross Morrow was was adjudged to have handled in the area.