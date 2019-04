Ten-man Ards claim a battling point against Glentoran to keep their relegation play-off hopes alive.

Michael McLellan fired the Premiership's bottom side into the lead at Clandeboye Park but an own goal by Calum Byers secured a share of the points for the Glens, who remain in seventh place.

Johnny Taylor was sent off in the closing minutes as Ards held out for a point that keeps them in the hunt to escape automatic relegation.