Northern Ireland international Julie Nelson says that her Crusaders Strikers side have their eyes on some silverware this season after a recent trophy drought.

Speaking at the launch of the Women's Premiership, Nelson says that she hopes Crusaders can avoid the string of injuries that plagued their side last year.

Nelson believes that the Seaview outfit have improved at both ends of the pitch and says they can get off to a strong start against Derry City in Wednesday's league opener.