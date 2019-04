Substitute Gerard Deulofeu finishes low past John Ruddy for his second goal of the game as Watford come from behind to beat Wolves in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

FOLLOW LIVE: Watford v Wolves - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: 'Messi-esque' - Deulofeu scores brilliant FA Cup semi-final goal

Available to UK users only.