Irish League fans' abuse 'can cross the line' - Morgan

Former Linfield and Glentoran striker Chris Morgan believes abuse from fans in Irish League football is a societal problem and that it must be highlighted when it becomes unacceptable.

After Linfield manager David Healy alleged that Blues goalkeeper Roy Carroll received abuse from Ballymena United fans on Friday night, Morgan revealed that he was subjected to abuse about his late father during his playing career.

The full discussion can be heard on this week's Irish League Show, which will be available on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website on Sunday evening. Morgan and Thomas Niblock are joined by Ballinamallard United captain Richard Clarke.