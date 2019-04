Daryl Horgan scores twice as Hibernian come from behind to beat Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle for the first time in six years and leapfrog their rivals into fifth place in the Scottish Premiership. Commentary by Liam McLeod.

MATCH REPORT: Hearts 1-2 Hibernian

