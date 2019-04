Cliftonville's strong form under Paddy McLaughlin continues with a 4-2 win over Coleraine at Solitude.

Jamie McGonigle and James McLaughlin scored for the Bannsiders with Rory Donnelly, Ryan Curran and Jamie Harney all netting for the Reds in a frantic first-half.

The game was more subdued after the break, with Curran's late penalty extending Cliftonville's lead and sealing the victory.