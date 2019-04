Stephen Murray and Sammy Clingan score in injury-time as Glenavon leave it late to beat Crusaders at Mourneview Park.

Jordan Owens had headed Stephen Baxter's men into a second-half lead, but Murray struck in the 90th minute to stun the Crues.

It got even better for Gary Hamilton's side when Rory Hale was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area, with Clingan firing home from the spot to give the Lurgan Blues all three points.