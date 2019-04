Glentoran come from a goal down to beat 10-man Dungannon Swifts 2-1 at Stangmore Park in their first match under new manager Mick McDermott.

Paul McElroy put the hosts in front early on before the Glens responded through Curtis Allen's 14th goal of the season.

Douglas Wilson was shown a second yellow card for the Swifts, with McDermott's men capitalising on the advantage with Darren Murray scoring the winner.