Loren Dykes: The understated centurion

  • From the section Wales

Wales defender Loren Dykes will become just the second player in Welsh football history to reach 100 international caps when she faces Czech Republic on Thursday.

The 31-year-old balances playing at the highest level for Wales and WSL side Bristol City with coaching the Wales girls under-15s.

BBC Sport Wales met the Morriston-born right back ahead of the friendly international at Newport's Rodney Parade.

Wales v Czech Republic, Thursday, 4 April - watch or listen to live commentary from 18:50 BST - here.

Top videos

Top Stories

Leonardo Bonucci and Moise Kean
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Video
  • From the section Football
Jade Lally
  • From the section Athletics
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
David Duckenfield arriving at court
  • From the section News
Tiger Roll and Davy Russell win the 2018 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree