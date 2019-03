James Forrest's 86th-minute winner settles a hot-tempered and dramatic Old Firm derby as Celtic beat 10-man Rangers to move 13 points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.

Commentary by Liam McLeod.

MATCH REPORT: Celtic 2-1 Rangers

READ MORE: Rangers should have finished with nine men - Lennon

READ MORE: Gerrard 'can't defend Morelos anymore'

Available to UK users only.