Coleraine boss Rodney McAree says the the decision to deny his team a penalty in the Irish Cup semi-final defeat by Crusaders could cost the club up to £250,000.

Coleraine were trailing 1-0 when referee Tim Marshall initially awarded the holders a penalty but then overturned his decision after consulting with an assistant on the touchline.

Crusaders went on to win 2-0 to set up a decider against Ballinamallard.