'I nearly lost my finger' - Curtis

Ronan Curtis hopes March will finish on a much happier note than how the month began.

The Portsmouth forward could line up against Sunderland in Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final less than three weeks after nearly losing a finger.

Republic of Ireland international Curtis trapped it in his front door as he left home to travel to an away game.

Surgeons managed to save it and help him get back to training quicker than expected.

He told BBC South Today's Jordan Clark how he immediately feared the worst.

