Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says that his side "have to respect" Belarus if they wish to maintain their 100% start to qualifying for Euro 2020.

Belarus travel to Belfast off the back of a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in their opening match but O'Neill expects Sunday's opponents to "have more of a threat on the counter attack than Estonia showed" last week.

O'Neill also praised the performances of two of his younger players, Jamal Lewis and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, in the 2-0 victory over Estonia while defender Gareth McAuley is available again following a hamstring injury.