Speaking exclusively to BBC World Service’s Sportsworld, Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi admits playing in their World Cup Group D game against Argentina in 2018 - while knowing that his father had been kidnapped for a second time - was "heartbreaking”.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder, 31, now with Middlesbrough, added: "I didn’t say anything to anyone. I took it on myself and I held it in.

"I went out there and nobody knew about it. No single person knew about it. It was my responsibility [to captain the team], it was my job and I had to do it.

"I sat down in my room and thought about it so many times and thought ‘should I say something?'"

