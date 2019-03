Championship-bound referee Jarred Gillett wears a microphone during his final A-League match, offering a revealing insight into the on-pitch conversations between officials and players.

The 32-year-old Australian is emigrating to England to take up a research position at Liverpool John Moore's University but will continue as a referee as part of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited's Select Group 2, the body that provides officials for England's second tier.

