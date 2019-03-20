Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says opening home wins over Estonia and Belarus can lay the platform for a strong bid for Euro 2020 qualification despite their tough group.

Group C opponents include Germany and the Netherlands but O'Neill says a strong start to the group will give Northern Ireland belief they can qualify.

"We're in a very difficult group, there's no question about that, but I'm confident this team can perform at that level," said O'Neill, whose side host Estonia on Thursday before Sunday's game against Belarus at Windsor Park.