Ballymena United slip nine points behind Linfield at the top of the Irish Premiership after Glentoran defeated the title challengers 2-0 at the Showgrounds.

Paul O'Neill hooked the visitors into an early lead, with Robbie McDaid adding a second after the break with a composed finish.

The Glens had James McCarthy sent-off but held on to condemn the Sky Blues to their first home defeat of the season.