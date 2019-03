Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter praises his player after two late goals secure a 4-3 comeback win over Linfield in the Co Antrim Shield final.

Linfield led 3-1 at Seaview as Storm Gareth swept in but the holders fought back and Jordan Forsythe levelled with two minutes left before David Cushley's injury-time winner.

Crusaders striker Jordan Owens also reflected on a thrilling decider as the north Belfast side won the competition for an eighth time.