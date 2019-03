A Joe Gormley strike gives Cliftonville a 1-0 home victory over Institute as the Reds make it four wins out of five games under manager Paddy McLaughlin.

Gormley's strike came early in the second half, with the striker curling past keeper Martin Gallagher for his 20th league goal of the season and first in seven matches.

It was a first match against his former club for McLaughlin, who left Stute to take over at Solitude in January.