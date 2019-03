Declan Devine says his Derry City team produced another "hugely committed performance" as they deservedly drew 1-1 against in-form Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Eoghan Stokes' penalty put Derry ahead on 52 minutes before James Finnerty equalised 15 minutes from time.

"The character of the team in the second half, when we were playing against the wind, was tremendous," Devine told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.