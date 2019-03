Glenavon inflict a blow to Linfield's title bid with a 2-0 victory over the Premiership leaders in tough conditions at Mourneview Park.

Aaron Harmon fired home a superb opener and Blues striker Andy Waterworth was denied by the woodwork before Josh Daniels sealed the win.

Linfield stay nine points clear of Ballymena while Glenavon move within three points of third-placed Crusaders.