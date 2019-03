Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told fans to "go to bed before 10 o'clock" before the Reds' lunchtime kick-off against Burnley on Sunday.

The German says the team "need atmosphere" at Anfield as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

