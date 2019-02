Brighton boss Chris Hughton say it is a difficult period for Brighton following their 2-1 defeat by Leicester.

The Seagulls are yet to win a Premier League game in 2019 and remain three points above the relegation zone.

Watch highlights of this week's Premier League games on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 27 February at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.