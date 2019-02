Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side's 2-0 defeat away at Newcastle is "reminder to players" of how difficult the Premier League is after it ended their eight-game unbeaten run.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley

Watch highlights of this week's Premier League games on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 27 February at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.