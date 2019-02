Newport County went out of business exactly 30-years ago - a fact hard to imagine after their lucrative FA Cup heroics this season.

The road back was long and fraught, from a nomadic existence as a homeless club in the Hellenic League to FA Cup giant-killers taking on the might of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

This is the story: The fall and rise of FA Cup giant-killers

Available to UK users only.