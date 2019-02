Darren Murray scores twice as Glentoran move up to eighth with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Warrenpoint Town at the Oval.

Robbie McDaid opened the scoring, with Murray scoring his first from the penalty spot after Conal McGrandles was penalised for a high foot.

Murray lobbed Berraat Turker for Glentoran's third, with Marcus Kane putting into his own before Town's Lee Duffy was sent off for a second yellow card.