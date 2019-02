New Ards manager Warren Feeney gets off to a winning start as his side move off the bottom with a 3-1 victory over Newry City.

Mark Kelly and Damien McNulty both headed home to give the home team a first-half lead before Ger Pender reduced the gap for Newry after the break.

Kelly grabbed his second header of the game to secure the win as Ards moved ahead of Newry on goal difference.