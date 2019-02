Larne all but secure the Championship title after a 2-0 win over H&W Welders at Tillysburn, with the Invermen 18 points clear at the top with six games remaining.

Benny Igiehon opened the scoring and David McDaid's penalty made sure of the win.

Tiernan Lynch's side looked to have the title secured, but Carrick Rangers' 3-2 fightback win against Dundela means the champagne stays on ice for two weeks.