'We should have had a penalty' - Ballymena boss Jeffrey

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says his side should have been awarded a penalty in the closing minutes of their 1-0 defeat by Linfield at Windsor Park when Jimmy Callacher appeared to handle Adam Lecky's shot but referee Tim Marshall waved play on.

The Ballymena boss also explained that goalkeeper Ross Glendinning had indicated that he had been fouled in the lead-up to Josh Robinson's winning goal.

Jeffrey praised the efforts of his players but his side now trail leaders Linfield by nine points.