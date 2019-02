Ards sack manager Colin Nixon after the Irish Premiership's bottom side suffer a 3-0 defeat at home to Institute.

Stute went ahead through dean Curry before wonderful strikes from Jake Morrow and Ronan Doherty sealed the win for interim boss Kevin Doherty.

Ards are without a win in 2019 and are falling further adrift at the foot of the table.

Nixon's sacking ended his 26-month tenure at the club.