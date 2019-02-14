Former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui wants to manage in the Premier League, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The 52-year-old was in the running for the Wolverhampton Wanderers job before being appointed head coach for the Spanish national team, a role which he was dismissed from two days before the 2018 World Cup after announcing his intention to move to Real Madrid following the tournament.

The Spaniard was then sacked as Real manager after four and a half months.

Balague revealed Lopetegui has been learning English in the hope a Premier League club will give him an opportunity.

