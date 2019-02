Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey is not interested in getting one up on his former club Linfield in Saturday's League Cup final at Windsor Park.

Jeffrey won 31 trophies during his 17 years as Linfield boss and will be facing his old side in a cup final for the first time since his departure in 2014.

"It's not about beating Linfield," said Jeffrey. "They happen to be the opposition on the day but this is about trying to make Ballymena as successful as they can be."