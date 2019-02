Ballymena United keep up the pressure on Linfield after securing a 2-1 win over Institute at the Brandywell.

United took the lead after Steven McCullough's corner deceived Marty Gallagher in the home goal, with Cathair Friel making it two from the penalty spot.

Stephen Curry pulled an impressive goal back for Institute, but Ballymena held on to remain in second spot in the table, six points behind the leaders with a match in hand.